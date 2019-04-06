The Left’s Most Serious Attack on Federalism

Much of the Left’s current wish list–the Green New Deal, reparations–is fantasy. Those proposals are purely for political effect, and aren’t going anywhere. But there is an important exception: there is a serious risk that the Left will succeed in effectively abolishing the Electoral College.

That will never be done via constitutional amendment, of course. The small states, a majority, won’t vote for it. But liberals are promoting an Agreement Among the States to Elect the President by National Popular Vote. This is how I described the proposed compact here:

States that subscribe to it pledge to choose their electors not according to the wishes of that state’s voters, but rather in obedience to the “national popular vote.” The Agreement goes into effect when it has been enacted by states having a majority of votes in the Electoral College. What this means is that Minnesota will outsource its voters’ rights to residents of larger, sometimes predominantly one-party states like California, New York, Texas and Illinois. Minnesotans may vote for candidate X, but their votes won’t count–or at least, won’t have any particular significance in casting Minnesota’s votes for president. If enough voters in other states prefer candidate Y, then the votes of Minnesotans will be entirely disregarded, and the state’s electoral votes will go to candidate Y.

Constitutionally, there is no such thing as a “national popular vote.” It is essentially a journalistic construct. Still, it is easy to understand the liberal case for electing our president by a national popular vote. They consider it a straightforward application of “one man, one vote.” Of course, what is really driving the effort is the fact that the Democratic Party faces a serious structural problem: its voters are concentrated in a relative handful of urban areas.

What is the case against the National Popular Vote agreement?

1) It is an attack on federalism–the structure of the Constitution itself. The United States is just that, a union of states, not of atomized individuals. The states are important. Under the Constitution, all powers not delegated by the states to the federal government remain with the states and their subdivisions, local government units. The fact that a presidential candidate carries, say, Michigan is important.

Liberals have long disliked federalism and would like to erode the powers of the states, which often stand in the way of their grand schemes. Ideally, for liberals, the states would cease to exist except as administrative units of the central government. Effectively getting rid of the Electoral College would be an important step toward this goal.

2) The Electoral College promotes consensus. In most presidential elections, the national vote will be close, within a few percentage points. In 2012, to take just one example, Barack Obama won only 51% of the popular vote. But in the Electoral College, he dominated, winning 332 to 206. The Electoral College generally will transform a narrow presidential victory into a mandate. It minimizes controversy and encourages acceptance of the presidential election’s result.

3) Electing the president by a “national popular vote” would be an invitation to voter fraud. In recent years, voter fraud has become an increasingly important part of the Democratic Party’s playbook. These days, we have an Election Season, often lasting a month or more, rather than an Election Day. We have “ballot harvesting” that, in 2018, allowed the Democrats to tip the scales in close House elections.

Voter fraud is a huge problem, but there is a firewall in presidential elections: fraud can only swing one state. Thus, when Democratic precincts in Philadelphia report 100% turnout, including “voters” who have died or moved away, ballot box stuffing can help a presidential candidate carry Pennsylvania, but it won’t affect the outcome in Texas or California. Under a National Popular Vote regime, the incentive to commit fraud, anywhere and everywhere, will be immense. This is not a temptation that the Democratic Party can be expected to resist.

So the National Popular Vote Agreement is a bad idea. But is there a serious likelihood that it will go into effect? And will it work, i.e., is it constitutional?

The risk is serious indeed.

The popular vote movement is spreading like wildfire across the country. On Thursday, New Mexico became the 14th state to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, joining California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington state and the District of Columbia. The states, which represent a whopping 189 electoral votes, have agreed to shift their voting allocations once the group amasses 270 votes, the threshold needed to decide a presidential election. If Ohio decides to join the Compact, the state’s 18 electoral votes would push that number to 207. A few large states or several small states could easily put them over the top.

My state, Minnesota, is another where National Popular Vote legislation has been introduced. My organization is opposing it, and I don’t think it will pass this year, only because the Republicans have a narrow three-vote majority in our state’s Senate. If that changes in 2020, Minnesota will most likely add its ten electoral votes to the National Popular Vote initiative. The same dynamic is in play in other states.

If enacted, will the National Popular Vote Agreement work as intended? I think so. Some argue that it is an unconstitutional end run around Article II of the Constitution, but Section 1 of Article II says:

Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress….

I don’t see any reason why a state’s legislature can’t direct that the state’s Electors be selected based on a hypothetical national popular vote, which is what the Agreement does.

If there is a silver lining to this dark cloud, it is the fact that the Agreement, unlike a constitutional amendment, can be rather easily undone. What will happen in a given state the first time that its electoral votes are cast for a candidate that the state didn’t vote for? When, for example, a Democrat carries California by 30 points, but all of California’s electoral votes are cast for a Republican who narrowly carried the “national popular vote”? I suspect that “one man, one vote” principles would rapidly fly out the window.

In the meantime, however, the Agreement Among the States to Elect the President by National Popular Vote represents a real threat to our federalist system.