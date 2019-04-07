The limits on what can be disclosed from Mueller’s report

Congressional Democrats keep demanding that the entire Mueller report be made available. They aren’t doing this in the interest of transparency and the public’s right to know. Democrats are still complaining that the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal yielded more than a statement of no prosecution. If Dems had gotten their way, we would know nothing more about what the Justice Department discovered or believed.

The Democrats want full disclosure of the Mueller report not for any public-spirited reason. They want it so they can save a little bit of face by cherry picking statements from the report that paint President Trump in a bad light, or at least can be sold that way with the help of the mainstream media.

But this doesn’t mean the Mueller report shouldn’t be disclosed. Whatever the Democrats’ motive, they are right that the public should see the Mueller report.

There are some limits, though, on how much we can see. Clearly, we can’t see classified information contained in the report.

There’s also the question of whether we can see grand jury information. The answer that emerges from a recent D.C. Circuit decision is that we cannot.

The decision is McKeever v. Barr. Andy McCarthy discusses it here.

McCarthy writes:

At issue was this question: Does a federal court have the authority to order disclosure of grand-jury materials if the judge decides that the interests of justice warrant doing so; or is the judge limited to the exceptions to grand-jury secrecy that are spelled out in Rule 6(e) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure? The D.C. Circuit’s McKeever ruling holds that the text of Rule 6(e) controls. Consequently, judges have no authority to authorize disclosure outside the rule.

Rule 6(e) does not contain an exception that would permit disclosure of grand jury testimony contained in the Mueller report. As McCarthy points out, “the exceptions enumerated in the rule permit judges to authorize disclosure, to federal and certain non-federal officials, in order to aid in the enforcement of criminal laws.” Disclosure here would not be to officials in the aid of law enforcement.

It’s possible that the panel’s decision in McKeever will be reversed, either on consideration by the full court or by the Supreme Court. As things stand now, however, McKeever is controlling law in the District of Columbia where the Mueller investigation took place.

Thus, McCarthy concludes: