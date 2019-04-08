The Nunes referrals

Rep. Devin Nunes appeared on Maria Bartromo’s Sunday Morning Futures show yesterday. No one in Congress has taken more abuse than he has for his work exposing the Russia collusion hoax foisted on us by the 2016 Clinton presidential campaign. To borrow a formulation from Walt Whitman: He is the man. He suffered. He was there.

We were not supposed to know. Thanks in large part to Rep. Nunes and his Republican colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee, now we know.

Rep. Nunes wants to do more than look back in anger. He wants the government officials responsible for abusing the intelligence and law enforcement apparatus of the federal government prosecuted and punished. In yesterday’s interview Nunes discussed the pending criminal referrals he is making to the Department of Justice. Well, we can dream.