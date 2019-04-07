The Power Line Show, Ep. 118: How “Progressive” Is Progressivism?

How “Progressive” is Progressivism? Is there actually a “side of history,” or is that just the lazy formula of presumptive socialists who think they have a monopoly on the truth and don’t need to argue with or persuade anyone? In another of my lecture series for the William F. Buckley Jr. Program at Yale, I walk through more of the details of Progressivism then and now, showing continuities—and also some important differences—between the Progressivism that emerged a century ago and the “Progressivism” of our current moment.

And naturally, since the subject is Progressivism, we have to offer some Progressive rock as bumper music—a couple of very early Genesis tunes, back before Phil Collins ruined the band by taking them in a pop direction. But that’s a topic for a future show some time.

