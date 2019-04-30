The Power Line Show, Ep. 122: Scott On the Noor Verdict

Scott was still out of breath when I caught up with him just after he arrived home from the courthouse after the verdict in the Noor trial, but I prevailed on him to sit down and record a quick 15-minute special edition of the Power Line podcast. I managed to get Scott to extend his thoughts a bit beyond his Joe Friday-style “just-the-fact-ma’am” news coverage of the trial here on the site, since this whole story is far from over.

Congratulations to Scott on another great piece of on-the-scene reporting. As I mention at the end, there ought to be a Scott Johnson Endowed Chair in Journalism at Columbia, though to be sure that would be a comedown from Power Line.

