The Times retraction rewritten

Dominic Green’s biting column on the anti-Semitic cartoon that the Times ran in its international edition this past Thursday was posted yesterday at 1:57 p.m. (is that Eastern time?). He must have written it well before the Poway synagogue shooting interrupted the synagogue’s 2:00 p.m. (Eastern) service yesterday.

Green found the Times’s statement retracting the cartoon a “morally enfeebled non-apology that the Times’s New York office emitted after all the touchy Twitter Jews complained.” Green did more than condemn it. He lent the Times his hand with this proposed revision:

We ran a blatantly anti-Semitic cartoon. At a time when anti-Jewish violence and incitement is at levels not seen since 1945, we chose to place gutter racism on our pages. We did this because plenty of our editors share the prejudice of this cartoon; if in doubt, look at our unsigned editorials. We’re so soaked in this that none of us thought that it might be an error to publish a cartoon with clear precursors in fascist, communist, Arab nationalist and Islamist propaganda. Rather than explain this away in the passive tense, we’re going to name the editors who signed off on this cartoon, and fire them.

How about it? Even if it’s not gonna happen, you can still read all of Green’s outstanding column.