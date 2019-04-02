According to the Democratic hacks and talking heads on cable news, Attorney General’s Barr’s summary of the Mueller report has brought nothing to an end. The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz has compiled another of his supercuts video depicting the herd of independent minds revealing their mindless inanity in unison: “The Mueller Report: Media Say This Is Just the Beginning.”

In the words of the old Carpenters song, they’ve only just begun…to hate (on Trump). More hysteria and lying up dead ahead.