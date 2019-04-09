Today, President Trump Tweeted a Video Of Me

Earlier today, President Trump tweeted this video, which recalls some of his administration’s successes so far and looks forward to another victory in 2020. It is reasonably entertaining and not very long. See if you can spot the high point of the video:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/diXWQHuyGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019



My eagle-eyed wife realized that a short sequence comes from Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit, which we attended and which included a visit to the East Wing of the White House. Sure enough, there I was. She took this screen shot:

I’m easy to spot, right at the bottom and near the middle, if only because I was one of the few white people in the room. I wrote about the Young Black Leadership Summit and our visit to the White House, where President Trump spoke to our group, here. It is nice to make what appears to be the president’s first 2020 campaign video.