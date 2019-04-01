Valerie Plame for Senate, anyone?

Isn’t it ironic that, at the same time Robert Mueller completed his investigation of the signature alleged scandal of the Trump presidency, Valerie Plame, the key figure in a Bush era alleged scandal that led to the appointment of a special counsel, is back in the news.

Plame moved to New Mexico. Reportedly, she will offer its residents her services as a U.S. Senator. Plame told the Washington Examiner, without irony, that she would “like another opportunity to serve my country.”

Plame can, at least, claim to be an innovator, or even a visionary. She and her husband, Joe Wilson, used their jobs at the CIA to gin up a fake scandal for the purpose of inflicting serious injury on the U.S. President. They didn’t succeed in this endeavor, but their efforts led, circuitously, to the criminal conviction of Scooter Libby for a “process crime.”

All this turned out to be a dress rehearsal for the phony “collusion” scandal ginned up by the “deep state” that plagued the Trump administration for more than two years.

And Joe Wilson? Apparently, he was unavailable for comment on Plame’s potential bid. The two quietly divorced in 2017.

Alanis Morissette, call your office!

