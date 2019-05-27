Asians as Beneficiaries of White Privilege

The success of Asian-Americans is a severe embarrassment to the race industry. Race hustlers focus on “gaps” between whites and blacks with regard to income and educational attainment, which they attribute to “systemic” racism. But what about the gaps between Asian-Americans and whites? Asians, on average, earn considerably more than whites and as a group they do better in school. Is their superior performance due to “systemic” racism directed against whites?

Presumably not. But then, what becomes of the assumption that “gaps” between ethnic groups must necessarily be the result of racism? There is no answer to this question, which is why race hustlers generally ignore Asians.

We wrote here about the anti-“white supremacy” initiative in New York City’s public schools. Today the New York Post has more:

A city DOE-sponsored panel designed to combat racism told parents that Asian-American students “benefit from white supremacy” and “proximity to white privilege,” an outraged mom told The Post. The comments drew backlash from some parents and Asian activists, but not the Department of Education, which neither denied nor denounced them.

The panel was conducted by the Center for Racial Justice in Education, a group of race consultants that is being paid $400,000 by New York’s taxpayers. Like all such groups, they see race in black and white terms.

Two CRJE presenters at the February meeting — which included about 30 District 3 parents from the Upper West Side and Harlem in Manhattan — outlined a racial-advantage hierarchy, with African-Americans at the bottom and whites at the top, according to attendee Ingrid Flinn. Flinn, who has an adopted Asian child, noted that Asians were never mentioned in the presentation and said that she felt compelled to ask about their status. The presenters told the room that Asians were on the upper rungs, enough in “proximity to white privilege” to “benefit from white supremacy,” Flinn recalled.

This answer is idiotic. What does it mean to be in “proximity to white privilege”? Presumably nothing, other than that statistics relating to Asian-American achievement are embarrassing to race hustlers. And if Asians “benefit from white supremacy,” it must be a weird sort of white supremacy that actually has nothing to do with race. (Which is true, as noted here.)

Sadly, the Asian parents quoted by the Post were mostly upset about being deprived of always-profitable victim status. The Post reached out to the consultants who put on the program; they responded with boilerplate that didn’t deny the comments attributed to them about Asians. For now, they and other similar groups are still getting paid to poison one educational system after another. But time is against them: America’s increasing ethnic diversity will ultimately doom the race hustlers who rely on a black and white world.