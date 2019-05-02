Attorney General Barr Faces the Democrats [Updated]

Yesterday I did a couple of radio interviews on Attorney General Barr’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. I don’t have the audio from the Howie Carr show in Boston, but I got the MP3 of my conversation with Seth Leibsohn in Phoenix. Here it is. It sounds some of the same themes as the post I did last night, but with more opportunity to elaborate:

UPDATE: This is the third hour of Howie Carr’s show yesterday. I come on about half-way through, but the whole thing is entertaining and worth listening to: