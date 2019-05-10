CRB: Giving up Darwin

We conclude our week-long preview of the new (Spring) issue of the Claremont Review of Books (subscribe here) this morning. I stretched our preview to from three days to five in part because of my indecision, in part because of my desire to give readers a glimpse of the many highlights on display in this issue. I think we have a good thing going.

We conclude with a highlight of the highlights we have featured from the current issue. David Gelernter is the Renaissance man and polymath at Yale. His diverse interests are reflected among the several books he has written. He is, moreover, that rara avis in the university setting. He stands up for truth, justice, and the American way.

Having invented the basic ideas behind software features like Spotlight, Cover Flow, and Time Machine, he made his professional reputation in computer science. Indeed, he even secured the related patents. A jury believed that Apple thought enough of the patents to rip them off, although the judge took the verdict away from the holder to whom they had been transferred. The New York Times talked to Professor Gelernter about the lawsuit in 2011.

How does Professor Gelernter assess the Darwinian theory of evolution? Now that is a question I would like to hear him answer. If you find the subject of evolution or the question posed of interest, you won’t want to miss Professor Gelernter’s review of three books that take up the theory in “Giving up Darwin.”