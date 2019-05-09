CRB: Tucker’s right

So far this week we have previewed three stellar review/essays from the new (Spring) issue of the Claremont Review of Books (subscribe here). It is an invaluable magazine for those of us who love penetrating essays on, and reviews of books about, politics, history, literature and culture.

We continue this morning with Michael Anton’s review of Tucker Carlson’s book

Ship of Fools. Tucker has a book? Well, yes, he does. This is a profile/review that traces the evolution of Tucker’s views from his past conservatism to his present populism (for want of a better word). The formidable Mr. Anton comes not to bury Tucker, but (mostly) to praise him (and his book).

Somewhere near the conclusion of his profile of Tucker, Anton declares: “The ruling class and its social-media-mob bodyguard hates Tucker Carlson not simply because they know he’s right, but because they know he’s effective. The greatest danger to the ruling class is that his message spreads: to other hosts, other shows, other networks, other media and—most dangerous of all—more people.” I commend to your attention Anton’s provocative profile/review “Tucker’s right.”