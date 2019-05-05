Posted on May 5, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Democrats, FBI, FISAgate, Russia investigation

Kim Strassel’s Exhibit A

I wrote about Kim Strassel’s Wall Street Journal Potomac Watch column this past Friday in “For fear of William Barr.” She followed up on Twitter with a citation of Exhibit A in support of the thesis of her column (below). Her Exhibit A, however, is an overdetermined answer to many questions at the base of which is sheer will to power. With respect to Attorney General Barr’s promised investigation of the intelligence operation run against the Trump campaign, I can only say let it be.

