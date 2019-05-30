Loose Ends (85)

• Yesterday I mentioned that California received something like 160 percent of normal rainfall this year, but that was going by rough memory of a media report. It might be higher. In any case, I just now saw the official figures for Colorado’s snowpack: 432% of normal, and 1,638% higher than last year. Here’s the chart:

• So this is interesting: North Korean “leader” and all-around bro Kim Jong Un has conducted a purge of top staff who worked on the Hanoi summit with President Trump that collapsed; the purge reportedly includes the execution of one senior government minister:

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea executed Kim Hyok Chol, its special envoy to the United States, and foreign ministry officials who carried out working-level negotiations for the second U.S.-North Korea summit in February, holding them responsible for its collapse, a South Korean newspaper reported on Friday. . . Kim Yong Chol, a senior official who had been U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s counterpart in the run-up to the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, is also said to have been subjected to forced labor and ideological education, the Chosun Ilbo reported. . . Shin Hye Yong, the interpreter for Kim Jong Un at the Hanoi meeting, is also said to have been detained in a political prison camp, for undermining the authority of Kim Jong Un by making a critical interpretation mistake, Chosun reported.

I’m guessing Nork volunteers to work the next summit will be in short supply. Also, I’m curious what happens to caddies on the golf course when Kim shanks a tee shot or misses a putt. Trump should invite him to a round of golf on the next summit.

• I can’t tell if the “okay” hand sign is now an authentic sign language of white supremacists, but the media bought what began as a 4Chan hoax. Just to be sure the laughs keep coming, the NPC Daily people offer this handy guide. Sample:

Chaser: