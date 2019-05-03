Seven books in May: The Mueller Report

I want to bring several books to the attention of Power Line readers this month. I would have to push to get to seven books, and I may get there if I stretch it, but I am doubtful. The number comes to mind because the first such book is the Mueller Report and the attempted coup from which it derives. I just received the edition published by Skypole Books, with an introduction by Alan Dershowitz.

The publisher emphasizes that it is as published by the Department of Justice. The report therefore includes the original — i.e., the deficient — appointment of Mueller promulgated by Rod Rosenstein on May 17, 2017. It omits Rosentstein’s critical August 2017 guidance as to the crimes Mueller was authorized to investigate. So far as I know we have yet to see an unredacted copy of that document. It remains classified.

Even five-year-olds want to know where they came from. Where did the story of Russian collusion come from? Where did Mueller’s appointment come from? One day, perhaps, we will learn. Alas, these fundamental questions proved to be beyond the scope of the Mueller Report itself.

Below courtesy of ABC News I have posted President Trump’s review of the Mueller Report via his attorney Emmet Flood. It is short, it is biting, and it is well worth your time.

Quotable quote (from Flood’s letter): “Not so long ago, the idea that a law enforcement official might provide the press with confidential governmental information for the proclaimed purpose prompting a criminal investigation of an identified individual would have troubled Americans of all political persuasions. That the head of our country s top law enforcement agency has actually done so to the President of the United States should frighten every friend of individual liberty.”

