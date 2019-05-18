The Barr factor, cont’d

FOX News has now posted Bill Hemmer’s entire interview with Attorney General William Barr in San Salvador (video below). In the course of this fantastic interview Hemmer asked a series of questions about Barr’s investigation of the Russia hoax. All of Barr’s answers throughout, including his discreet nonresponses and amused smiles, are of intense interest.

Yesterday I quoted Barr: “What I will say is that I’ve been trying to get answers to questions and I’ve found that a lot of the answers have been inadequate and I’ve also found that some of the explanations I’ve gotten don’t hang together.”

Today I want to add this regarding the Steele Dossier: “It’s a very unusual situation to have opposition research like that, especially one that on its face had a number of clear mistakes and a somewhat jejune analysis and to use that to conduct counterintelligence against an American political campaign would be a strange development. I’m not sure what role it played but that’s something we have to look at.”

And this, in response to whether the question whether he “smelled a rat”: “I don’t know if I’d describe it [as] a rat. I’d just say that the answers I’m getting are not sufficient.”

You can see why the Democrats and their media adjunct are ballistic about Barr. He is a man of great intelligence and experience conducting serious business in a serious way. He won’t be scared off — see his comment at about 18:00 on his anticipation of Democratic attacks on him — and his investigation is, as he himself implies, one that is long overdue.

One final quote in response to Hemmer’s summary of the Democratic charge that is is acting as the president’s attorney: “They don’t know what they’re talking about.”