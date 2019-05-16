The Cultural Revolution at Evergreen State

News items about outrageous events at college campuses have been coming in so fast the last couple weeks that it is impossible to keep up. At this point I’m starting to think Sir Roger Scruton is right that we should just “get rid of universities altogether.”

There are a couple of stories I’m watching right now that I intend to find time to analyze in depth, but for the moment, if you have a few minutes of leisure it is worth taking in the three-part YouTube documentary film from Australian filmmaker Mike Nayna about the meltdown of Evergreen State College a couple years back, and especially the appalling treatment of Professors Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying.

These take over an hour in all, and if you don’t have time for all three, scroll along and take some samples—especially the interviews with Weinstein and Heying. It will be enough.