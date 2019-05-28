The Times wants to know, cont’d

New York Times media reporter Marc Tracy has written with a question following up on my long message responding to his request for comments on the Assange indictment. He wonders if I “could speak to [my] feelings specifically on the superseding indictment against Assange.” I thought my feelings were apparent from what I wrote, but I have responded as follows:

I support enforcement of the Espionage Act against perpetrators of egregious violations such as Assange and such as the Times. I hope it might have a deterrent effect on the Times next time around.

I guess we shall see if the Times finds my feelings fit to print.