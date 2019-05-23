Steamed in the Rose Garden

President Trump ejected from his meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to arrive at an agreement on infrastructure spending. He was obviously steamed. One didn’t have to wonder if it was something he or she said. It was something she said — about Trump’s (alleged) Great Coverup. You know, the Great Coverup of the crime he didn’t commit.

Trump ejected from the meeting to address the Dems’ impeachment mania and related investigative projects. Trump held forth in the Rose Garden for about 12 minutes. CNBC covered the presser here and posted the video below.

As he reviewed his cooperation with the Mueller Switch Project, Trump bluntly stated: “Actually the crime was committed on the other side.” He got that right.

Referring to the underlying charge against him that triggered the Mueller Switch Project, Trump characterized it as “the greatest hoax in history.” He got that right too, although I would probably adjust the formulation slightly to the greatest scandal in American political history.

“This whole thing was a takedown attempt.” Now that is a bingo.

The attempt continues in a different form. Thus the anger.