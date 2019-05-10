Who were Team Mueller’s investigators?

Paul Sperry of Real Clear Investigations reports that special counsel Robert Mueller spent more than $732,000 on outside contractors, including private investigators and researchers, but his office refuses to say who they were. I’m not sure anyone cares who provided computer support for the Mueller investigation. However, it would be interesting to know who performed investigations for the team.

This question seems particularly relevant because there is speculation — by Judicial Watch, among others — that the private investigators and researchers who worked for the special counsel’s office included Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS. It was Fusion GPS, of course, that hired Steele to produce the infamous Russia collusion dossier for the Clinton campaign. That dossier helped lead to the Mueller investigation.

I find it difficult to believe that Mueller would pay Steele and/or Fusion GPS to investigate or perform research for his team. These were players in the underlying matters Mueller was investigating, and partisan players at that.

Sperry says that Mueller sent his team to London to meet with Steele within a few months of taking over the Russia collusion investigation in 2017. I can understand interviewing Steele. Hiring him would be a different matter.

In any case, I don’t see why Mueller shouldn’t disclose the investigators and researchers he did hire. They were paid with taxpayer money. Why shouldn’t taxpayers know their identities?

If Mueller didn’t hire Steele and/or GPS Fusion, disclosing the names of those he did hire would put to rest speculation that he hired partisan players to help him investigate. If Mueller did hire them, that’s something the public should know.

How about some transparency here!