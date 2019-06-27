AOC Cries Over Empty Parking Lot

One of the problems with having a day job is that you can fall behind on stories that are revealing if not, strictly speaking, important. I am a day late with this, so bear with me if you already have seen it: Photos reveal AOC was crying over an empty parking lot. This goes back to 2018, when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez conducted a photo op at the Mexican border. She posed on one side of a chain link face, her face contorted in horror as she, apparently, viewed Trump administration outrages taking place on the other side of the fence.

Children in cages, presumably. Or worse. But it turns out that on the other side of the fence, there was…nothing. It was all a fraud.

This is the one I love. Two photographers are contorting themselves to get good angles on AOC’s tearstained face, while all the while, they know that she is looking at nothing at all:

Diogenes searched the city of Athens with a lantern, looking for an honest man. Such a search among America’s liberals, seeking an honest man (or woman), would be fruitless.