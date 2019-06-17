Deep thoughts by James Comey

Jack Handey gave us this deep thought:
If a kid asks where rain comes from, I think a cute thing to tell him is “God is crying.” And if he asks why God is crying, another cute thing to tell him is “Probably because of something you did.”
James Comey gave us this deep thought.
Political candidates and elected officials should not talk about the future prosecution of any individual. Law enforcement decisions must be apolitical.
— James Comey (@Comey) June 15, 2019
If we are to take this at face value and not merely as a signal of his inner meaning and greatness, James Comey must be one of the least self-aware men in the annals of mankind.