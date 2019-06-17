Posted on June 17, 2019 by Scott Johnson in James Comey

Deep thoughts by James Comey

Jack Handey gave us this deep thought:

If a kid asks where rain comes from, I think a cute thing to tell him is “God is crying.” And if he asks why God is crying, another cute thing to tell him is “Probably because of something you did.”

James Comey gave us this deep thought.

If we are to take this at face value and not merely as a signal of his inner meaning and greatness, James Comey must be one of the least self-aware men in the annals of mankind.

