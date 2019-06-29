Dem Circus Was a Ratings Hit

The second night of Democratic presidential debates drew a big audience:

Thursday night’s bruising Democratic primary debate set [a] ratings record for the party, as NBC News’ presentation of the two-hour event averaged 18.1 million viewers. That beat the previous high of 15.8 million viewers set by CNN in October 2015, when Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders first sparred in front of a live TV audience. The week’s second 10-candidate showdown now stands as the 23rd most-watched broadcast of 2019, nestling between Game 5 of the NBA Finals on ABC (18.2 million) and the 105th Rose Bowl on ESPN (16.8 million).

That audience wasn’t as big as the one that saw the first Republican debate two years ago:

While NBCU’s debate deliveries outpaced the news division’s expectations, the Dems didn’t have quite the drawing power of the unprecedentedly odd spectacle that was the August 6, 2015 Republican primary debate. Over the course of that Fox News Channel telecast, which averaged a staggering 24 million viewers….

Then follows a diatribe against President Trump. The source here is Ad Age, a site that caters to advertising and public relations professionals, the vast majority of whom are Democrats.

This is interesting: most of the TV viewers were watching NBC, and “[t]he median age of NBC’s debate audience was 60.4 years.” Who knows, maybe the aging hippies in the audience thought Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders did great.

Mostly, though, I am glad to see a lot of people are watching as the Democrats expose their fatuity. I hope the audience grows as we get closer to the primary season.