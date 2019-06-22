Anyone seeking to understand the Muslim Brotherhood would benefit from exposure to Lawrence Wright’s The Looming Tower and Andrew McCarthy’s The Grand Jihad. Andy, incidentally, devotes two chapters to Minnesota. We’ve got the Brotherhood and we’ve got it bad.

I believe each of these books to be invaluable in its own way, but they require a commitment of time and effort. It wouldn’t be quite correct to say that the time spent is not inherently pleasurable, but the books aren’t fun. On the contrary.

Now comes Ami Horowitz to take us “Inside the Muslim Brotherhood” in the 18-minute video below. In this excellent video, Ami investigates the origins and the motivations of the Brotherhood. From the Middle East to Europe to the USA, Ami explores the organization’s radical agenda.

Quotable quote: “‘How closely is the Brotherhood working with the leftist and liberal organizations?’ Horowitz asks [American Brotherhood advocate Nidal Mohamed] Sakr. ‘They are my backers and they are my defenders in political circles,’ says Sakr.”