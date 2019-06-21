Is Biden over?

In its afternoon update RealClearPolitics has posted the video (below) of Rush Limbaugh’s thoughts on Joe Biden’s (grim) prospects under the heading “Joe Biden is finished, ‘It’s over.'” RCP has posted the video along with a transcript. I am posting the video for the sheer entertainment value of the thing.

In his oracular mode Rush presents a reading of the media tea leaves. I think his reading is premature and overoptimistic, but I’m not second-guessing the oracle at this point.

Quotable quote: “If ABC News is going after the Hunter Biden-ChiCom-Ukraine scandal, it’s over. Somebody in the Democrat-media complex has decided it’s time to take Plugs out.”