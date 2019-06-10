Is Kamala Harris’s Campaign Doomed?

I have thought that Kamala Harris was likely to be one of the last Democratic presidential candidates left standing when the primaries get under way, and I believe she has been favored by Democratic outlets like the New York Times. But her campaign has stumbled, to put it mildly, and for now, at least, she doesn’t appear to be among the front-runners.

This may be partly due to the fact that she can’t (or won’t) answer obviously foreseeable questions about policy. Check out this short video clip where Harris is asked about tariffs:

Q: Tariffs a potential tool that you would consider using as president?

Harris: “I would consider as President reading a briefing book. I would consider surrounding myself with experts. I would consider listening to the voices of the people who are going to be most at risk…” pic.twitter.com/iL4v96TtcS — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) June 8, 2019



That answer could be applied to just about any question Harris might be asked. I don’t know whether the problem is a desire to avoid controversy or sheer laziness, but I’m pretty sure this sort of milquetoast response is not going to inspire Democratic Party primary voters.

Via Ann Althouse.