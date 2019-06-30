Joe Biden was disconnected from the present, but so were his opponents

Karen Tumulty of the Washington Post writes:

In his first face-off with his rivals for the 2020 Democratic nomination, Joe Biden came off as a candidate trapped in amber. . . . It wasn’t just that his age and his rustiness showed, though they did. The real problem was that Biden seemed to have been dropped onto the center of the debate stage from a different era and looked bewildered at times for having found himself there.

I agree. But that’s only half the story. The rest of the Democrats seemed to have been dropped onto the debate stage from a different planet, or maybe from some dystopian future.

David Brooks counts the ways. First, there’s health care:

When Warren and Kamala Harris raised their hands and said that they would eliminate employer-based health insurance, they made the most important gesture of the campaign so far. Over 70 percent of Americans with insurance through their employers are satisfied with their health plan. Warren, Harris and Sanders would take that away. According to a Hill-HarrisX survey, only 13 percent of Americans say they would prefer a health insurance system with no private plans. Warren and Sanders pin themselves, and perhaps the Democratic Party, to a 13 percent policy idea.

Then, there’s the economy. I discussed the disconnect between the Democratic field and reality here. Brooks makes the same point:

All of the Democrats seem to have decided to run a Trump-style American carnage campaign. The economy is completely broken. It only benefits a tiny sliver. Yet in a CNN poll, 71 percent of Americans say that the economy is very or somewhat good. We’re in the longest recovery in American history and the benefits are finally beginning to flow to those who need them most. Overall wages are rising by 3.5 percent, and wages for those in the lowest pay quartile are rising by well over 4 percent, the highest of all groups.

And let’s not forget about immigration. The Trump reelection campaign certainly won’t:

Democrats are wandering into dangerous territory on immigration. They properly trumpet the glories immigrants bring to this country. But the candidates can’t let anybody get to the left of them on this issue. So now you’ve got a lot of candidates who sound operationally open borders. Progressive parties all over the world are getting decimated because they have fallen into this pattern.

Yet, the Democratic presidential candidates, including Biden it seems, stridently favor non-enforcement of our immigration laws, as well as Medicare for all illegal immigrants.

Brooks doesn’t mention the Democrats’ near unanimous support for free college for everyone, or all but the wealthy. Nor does he cite their extremism on the abortion issue.

Joe Biden may have dropped onto the debate stage from the past, but that past aligns more closely with the present than does the vision being espoused on stage.

For me, the most telling thing about Biden’s performance was his unwillingness, by and large, to resist much of the hard left agenda being urged by his supposedly more “in tune” opponents. And, contra Tumulty, the most memorable instance of Biden’s resistance was when he rejected a blast from the past being touted by a radical opponent — school busing.

Tumulty concludes her anti-Biden rant by admonishing that the “onus” is on the former vice president to “outline a vision of the future that manages to be both convincing and inspiring.” That may be. But the vision of the future set forth by his opponents will neither convince nor inspire most Americans. Instead, it likely will turn them off.