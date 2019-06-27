Just In Case Immigration Comes Up…

…in tonight’s debate, President Trump has been tweeting about Australia’s policies with regard to illegal immigration. Australia has published a series of brochures intended to discourage attempts at illegal entry, like this one:

If you can’t read it, the text says:

* If you get on a boat without a visa, you will not end up in Australia. * Any vessel seeking to illegally enter Australia will be intercepted and safely removed beyond Australian waters. * The rules apply to everyone: families, children, unaccompanied children, educated and skilled. * No matter who you are or where you are from, you will not make Australia home.

At some point, it would be nice to know that the U.S. government has “introduced the toughest border protection measures ever,” but it is hard to say how that might come about.

Meanwhile, it would be great if we could enact Canada’s immigration laws. Failing that, I would happily settle for Mexico’s. Or at a minimum, we should enforce our own.

Currently, the U.S. is suffering from a double whammy: we have inadequate immigration laws, but the laws we have are not being enforced, due to massive lawlessness by American liberals. We have a long way to go before we can approach the rational approach to immigration that is taken by Australia, Canada, Mexico, and many other countries, but we can start by reinvigorating the rule of law, as President Trump is trying to do.