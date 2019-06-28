Posted on June 28, 2019 by John Hinderaker in 2020 Presidential Election, Democrats

Let’s Vote Them All Off the Island!

In his latest cartoon, Michael Ramirez takes off from Paul’s entertaining post on last night’s part 2 of the Democratic debate kickoff. I’ve never watched any of the “vote them off the island” reality shows, but you don’t need to in order to get the point:

Responses

