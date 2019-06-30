New White House press secretary runs interference for media. . .literally

Stephanie Grisham is the new White House press secretary, having just replaced Sarah Sanders. Grisham has been Melanie Trump’s spokesperson (and still is, I think). From what I have heard, she is decent, hard working, and tough.

Today in North Korea, Grisham took on North Korean security personnel in order to enable members of the U.S. media to gain access to an area where President Trump was meeting with Kim Jong Un. According to the Washington Post:

New White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was bruised Sunday in a scuffle between North Korean security and members of the U.S. press pool covering President Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Associated Press reported. . . . North Korean guards pushed and shoved American reporters to block them from entering the Inter-Korean House of Freedom south of the border, where Trump and Kim were meeting, according to the AP. Grisham stepped into the chaotic scene to help U.S. media gain access, according to tweets from journalists. In video footage, Grisham can be heard telling members of the press, “Go, go!” as she pushes past a man standing in front of a camera. Another man carrying a camera runs through the gap she creates.

(Emphasis added)

Until today, Grisham’s press, as it pertains to her role as Melania Trump’s spokesperson, has been mostly negative. The Washington Post sniffed:

Gri­sham, 42, has sometimes adopted a sharp tone in her statements — something traditionally not seen from the East Wing but in tune with the often confrontational stance of the Trump White House’s press operations.

The same can be said, and more to the point, of the mainstream media’s treatment of this First Lady. It is something not traditionally seen, but in tune with the confrontational, resistance oriented stance of the press towards everything Trump.

Will Grisham’s willingness to incur bodily harm while running interference for members of the American press change the mainstream media’s attitude towards her? Maybe for week, if she’s lucky.

