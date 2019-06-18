President Trump Launches Re-Election Campaign

I suspect that President Trump is tired of seeing mediocrities and nonentities garnering publicity as they vie for the Democratic presidential nomination, and has decided to claim his outsized share of the spotlight. In any event, he has chosen to officially launch his 2020 presidential campaign tonight in Orlando. Of course Trump’s launch has drawn enthusiasm that dwarfs anything on the Democratic side:

Thousands of people are already lined up in Orlando, some two days before tomorrow nights big Rally. Large Screens and food trucks will be there for those that can’t get into the 25,000 capacity arena. It will be a very exciting evening! Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019



As I write this, Trump’s rally is about to begin. You can watch it live here.

Trump’s re-election theme will be Promises Made, Promises Kept. A White House email this afternoon said:

As President Trump gets ready to take the stage in Orlando, Florida tonight to officially launch his 2020 re-election bid, his ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ record speaks for itself. On the economy: Unemployment is at its lowest rate since 1969, almost 6 million jobs have been created, there have been 10 months of wage growth above 3%, and our GDP has seen sky-high growth. On taxes: President Trump cut taxes for over 80% of middle-class families and has lowered taxes for small businesses and corporations, creating a better business climate for all. On immigration: President Trump is showing real leadership on the border. Our immigration laws are finally being enforced, the border wall is being built, and President Trump has brought Mexico to the table to help stop the growing crisis at the border. On the judiciary: President Trump has nominated nearly 150 conservative judges including two Supreme Court justices, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The list of accomplishments goes on and on. To read more, see the latest from RNC Research below.

President Trump also let it be known today that he might decide to live-tweet the Democratic Party debates. The Wall Street Journal brings, perhaps, too much sobriety to this entertaining announcement:

President Trump’s political advisers wanted to keep the president off of Twitter during the Democratic debates next week, arguing that there was an advantage in letting potential challengers attack one another without distraction. Now, there’s a new strategy. The president, who has spent years embracing social media for his political advantage, is tentatively planning to live-tweet the debates on June 26-27, according to people familiar with the planning. Mr. Trump, even from a remove, always promised to be the most important figure at the debate. Regardless of the specific debate questions, many Democratic voters will be listening for how each candidate plans to take down Mr. Trump. Interacting in real time on Twitter would make Mr. Trump’s presence more tangible by directly inserting himself into the political conversation unfolding on stage.

Will this be fun, or what?! Time to wrap up, as Vice-President Pence has just announced President and Mrs. Trump. I’d suggest watching, as the campaign begins in earnest.