Recycling Bernie’s Amerika

We at Power Line are not categorically opposed to recycling. So I repair to an old post from the last election cycle in 2016. Back then Bernie Sanders got a lot of buzz over this ad featuring Simon & Garfunkel’s “America,” though as a lot of people at the time remarked, it looked more like scenes from Burlington, Vermont, the morning of a Phish concert:

My first thought on viewing it again is that Bernie has visibly aged in the short two-plus years since this video.

But the real point is that in this age of super-charged and reborn progressivism, this spot really needs a progressive rock backdrop, which I was only too happy to provide:

I really think Bernie should go with this version now. If he wants to be honest.