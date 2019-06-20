Republican Segregationists?

Democrats are locked into their all race, all the time narrative, in which they try to paint Republicans as villains. This is utterly ahistorical, of course: someone should remind these ignoramuses that the Ku Klux Klan was the militant arm of the Democratic Party, and that avowed segregationists populated the Democratic Party until very recently.

Segregationists like James Eastland and Herman Talmadge, whose racist credentials have never been challenged. Joe Biden bragged about his ability to be civil and get along with senators of all sorts, citing Eastland and Talmadge as examples. (Particularly weird was his praise for Eastland on the ground that he didn’t call Biden “boy.” I won’t try to untangle that one.) Biden’s riff prompted considerable blowback, and this from MSNBC, which described Eastland and Talmadge as Republicans:

MSNBC's Kasie Hunt: “Joe Biden references his relationships with two former Republican colleagues at an event in NYC. The only problem? They were both segregationists” The Senators were identified as James Eastland & Herman Talmadge They are Democrats No correction was issued pic.twitter.com/Ut3EpAwrnf — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 19, 2019



MSNBC did eventually correct, but one has to wonder about an alleged newsperson who doesn’t know that the Southern segregationists were Democrats. (Fun fact: Bull Connor was a member of the Democratic National Committee.)

Meanwhile, Tom Cotton set MSNBC straight:

A history lesson is warranted: Senators James Eastland and Herman Talmadge were *Democrats*—as were other segregationists. @JoeBiden & them have nothing to do with “bipartisanship,” so please leave GOP out of Democrats’ debates about their party’s troubled history on race. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 19, 2019



Yesterday, a House Judiciary subcommittee also held a hearing on H.R. 40, the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act. Let’s be clear: the reparations movement is going nowhere. Studying and developing proposals will be the end of the line, because if the Democrats ever actually vote for a plan to tax some Americans and give the money to other Americans, based on skin color or 1/1,024 ethnic purity (with many, of course, on both sides of the equation) it will be the end of the Democratic Party.

One of the witnesses testifying against the Democrats’ legislation was Burgess Owens, author and former star NFL player. He suggested that if anyone is going to pay reparations to African-Americans, it should be the Democratic Party:

Good idea! Also, could the Democratic Party pay the rest of us reparations for doing its best to stir up racial antagonism for the last ten years?