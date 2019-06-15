The Complex Physics of Global Warming

One of the things that make climate science interesting is that it is in its infancy. It is a Wild West era in which hardly anything is settled, and just about everything is up for grabs. I wrote here about the fact that the impact of water vapor, CO2 and other greenhouse gases on global temperatures is logarithmic, which means that their effect declines rapidly as concentrations increase. That is just one of the scientific points made in this video by John Robson and physicist William van Wijngaarden, the overall theme of which is that the physics of global warming are complex and, for the most part, not understood. And certainly not properly replicated by today’s climate change models:

A transcript of the video is here.