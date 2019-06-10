Posted on June 10, 2019 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden

The pathetic Biden (3)

Steve Hayward commented on Joe Biden’s tweet declaring his buddyhood with Barack Obama in part 2 of this series last night. Biden tweeted an image of a friendship bracelet with “Joe” and “Barack” on the bracelet along with a smiley face and other gewgaws. “Happy #BestFriendsDay to my friend, @BarackObama,” Biden wrote.

Former Obama campaign guru and senior adviser David Axelrod had a comment of his own on Biden’s declaration. “This is a joke, right?” Axelrod tweeted in response.

Via Jon Brown/Washington Examiner.

