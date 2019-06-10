The pathetic Biden (3)

Steve Hayward commented on Joe Biden’s tweet declaring his buddyhood with Barack Obama in part 2 of this series last night. Biden tweeted an image of a friendship bracelet with “Joe” and “Barack” on the bracelet along with a smiley face and other gewgaws. “Happy #BestFriendsDay to my friend, @BarackObama,” Biden wrote.

Former Obama campaign guru and senior adviser David Axelrod had a comment of his own on Biden’s declaration. “This is a joke, right?” Axelrod tweeted in response.

Via Jon Brown/Washington Examiner.