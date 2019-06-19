The pathetic Biden (4)

I think we’re up to part 4 with a bullet in the series that Steve recently initiated. Politico Playbook PM reports: “NOTHING. We desperately wanted to get an explanation about what JOE BIDEN meant when he spoke longingly about working with segregationists James Eastland and Herman Talmadge. But the Biden campaign declined to talk about it on the record or on background, or explain whether Biden would further clarify what he meant.”

The New York Times reports on Biden’s touching walk down memory lane here. Times reporter Katie Glueck notes that Biden “slipp[ed] briefly into a Southern accent, according to a pool report from the fund-raiser.” We will probably be hearing a bit more about it all as the Democratic presidential candidates prepare to convene next week to debate who among them will be chosen to deliver heaven on earth.

Quoatable quote (Biden on Eastland): “He never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son.’”