Posted on June 7, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Immigration, Mexico, Trade

Trump Makes a Deal

Hand-wringing over imminent imposition of tariffs on goods imported from Mexico can stop: President Trump announced a deal tonight:


It would be great if Trump actually was able to bargain for Mexico’s cooperation with regard to the invasion at our Southern border, but frankly I am glad to see the tariff confrontation end, regardless. With the 2020 election hanging in the balance, I think the president would be well advised to leave tough trade measures involving China, Mexico and others until his second term.

So in my view, this is good news. It is better news if President Trump actually got something significant from the Mexicans.

