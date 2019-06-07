Trump Makes a Deal

Hand-wringing over imminent imposition of tariffs on goods imported from Mexico can stop: President Trump announced a deal tonight:

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019



It would be great if Trump actually was able to bargain for Mexico’s cooperation with regard to the invasion at our Southern border, but frankly I am glad to see the tariff confrontation end, regardless. With the 2020 election hanging in the balance, I think the president would be well advised to leave tough trade measures involving China, Mexico and others until his second term.

So in my view, this is good news. It is better news if President Trump actually got something significant from the Mexicans.