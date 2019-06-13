Posted on June 13, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Media

Tune In Tonight to See Scott on Tucker!

Scott Johnson will be on Tucker Carlson’s show tonight at 8:30 Eastern, talking about the Ilhan Omar scandals. Don’t miss it! And just in case I am wrong about the hit time, you should watch the whole show.

