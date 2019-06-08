We Are an Amazon Affiliate!

As you may know, Amazon has an “Affiliates” program where if someone accesses Amazon.com through a link on your web site, you get a small percentage of any purchases made on that visit. There is no additional cost to the shopper. We were an Amazon affiliate years ago, but our relationship lapsed for reasons that I don’t remember.

As our advertising revenue has dropped precipitously for reasons that remain mysterious–I suspect foul play by liberals–we are looking for additional ways to make a (very) modest income from this site. Toward that end, we have renewed our relationship with Amazon. There is now an Amazon button on our right sidebar that links to Amazon.com. If you are planning on buying something at Amazon, we would appreciate it if you would access their site through our link. Doing so will, in a small way, support our work on this site.

Thank you!

STEVE ads: And since I think for your purchases to accrue to Power Line, you should use links that appear in our posts as well as the button on our page. (At least I think that is how it works.) So may I suggest that if you haven’t done so already, start by ordering this very fine book!