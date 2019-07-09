Acosta Responds

Paul has repeatedly criticized the disgraceful role that Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, then a federal prosecutor in Florida, played in giving Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart plea deal for sex-trafficking underage girls. Now, probably in order to embarrass the Trump administration, the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York has brought new criminal charges against Epstein arising out of the same pattern of conduct. This prosecution has put a spotlight on Acosta’s inexplicable treatment of Epstein years ago.

Today, Alex Acosta responded to the new Epstein prosecution on Twitter:

The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence. — Secretary Acosta (@SecretaryAcosta) July 9, 2019



Epstein’s crimes were “horrific?” It’s nice that Acosta has belatedly figured that out. But the claim that the New York prosecution is “based on new evidence” is a joke. The crimes with which Epstein is now charged occurred mostly before his prosecution by Acosta, and they were so widely known that Epstein’s private jet, which ferried passengers to Epstein’s island in the Caribbean for questionable purposes, was commonly referred to as the “Lolita Express.” (Reportedly, log books show that Bill Clinton took 26 rides on the Express.)

Whether the current prosecution can go forward given the plea deal that Epstein entered into with Acosta, which attempted a “global” resolution of his criminal problems, is a legitimate question that probably is answered affirmatively, as Paul has written. But the suggestion that the current charges in New York are “based on new evidence” about Epstein’s predations on teenage girls is obscene.

President Trump, will you please fire Alex Acosta?