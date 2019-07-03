Dan Crenshaw: AOC getting bolder with her lies

Martha MacCallum invited Rep. Dan Crenshaw on for a segment on her FOX News show last night to respond to the latest of the charges leveled by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on our border detention facilities (video below). According to AOC, detainees are forced to drink water from toilets. I wrote about her visit to the El Paso facility yesterday in “The screaming of AOC.” I don’t believe a word that comes out of her mouth and it appears in this case that I am in good company.

Quotable quote: “It’s sad to see: she’s getting bolder with her lies on this…”

Video via Tom Lifson/American Thinker.