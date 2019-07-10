Epstein Is Clinton’s Problem, Not Trump’s

The Democrats have tried to smear President Trump by association with Jeffrey Epstein, while ignoring the fact that Bill Clinton was a frequent flyer on the Lolita Express. It turns out that Trump actually threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago:

President Trump was asked about Epstein — a billionaire who rubbed shoulders with celebrities and world leaders — while speaking to reporters on Tuesday. “I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him. He was a fixture in Palm Beach. I had a falling out with him a long time ago,” Trump said. “I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years. I wasn’t a fan. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you. I was not a fan of his.”

Dana Perino asked James Patterson, who wrote a book about Epstein, about the falling out to which Trump referred:

Score it as another swing and a miss for the Democrats.