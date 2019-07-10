Posted on July 10, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Democrats, Donald Trump

Epstein Is Clinton’s Problem, Not Trump’s

The Democrats have tried to smear President Trump by association with Jeffrey Epstein, while ignoring the fact that Bill Clinton was a frequent flyer on the Lolita Express. It turns out that Trump actually threw Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago:

President Trump was asked about Epstein — a billionaire who rubbed shoulders with celebrities and world leaders — while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him. He was a fixture in Palm Beach. I had a falling out with him a long time ago,” Trump said. “I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years. I wasn’t a fan. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you. I was not a fan of his.”

Dana Perino asked James Patterson, who wrote a book about Epstein, about the falling out to which Trump referred:

Score it as another swing and a miss for the Democrats.

