Joe Biden explains

Mark Hemingway caught Joe Biden’s “especially combative” interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN yesterday (video below). Hemingway reports that when Cuomo shifted the topic from mandatory school busing to Russian election meddling in Europe and America, “Biden bizarrely asserted that the Obama administration never let that happen.”

Biden’s catchphrase in this short interview is “C’mon, man.” Count the times he resorts to it.

If Biden remains a serious candidate, I’m afraid the interview is worth watching. It put me in mind of Robert Gates’s observation that Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Hemingway adds this poignant note: “The interview was ended only when an aide stepped in to stop it. It was a mercy killing, and a sure sign that those on the campaign felt that 76-year-old was out of control.”

Quotable quote (on Russian election meddling, at about 10:00): “You think that would happen on my watch, on Barack’s watch? You can’t answer that, but I promise you it wouldn’t have. And it didn’t.”