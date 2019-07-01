Loose Ends (88)

• Comment of the day on the Democratic presidential field comes from Washington Post columnist Robert Samuelson, who says it’s not as much a genuine field as it is “a gaggle of graduate students.” Heh.

• A close second in the Baghdad Bob DNC sweepstakes appears in Tim Alberta’s survey of the debate wreckage in Politico: “Three days after the maelstrom in Miami, top Democratic officials insist there’s no sense of panic. They say everything is under control.” Cue:

• Willie Brown—Willie Brown!—didn’t get the memo from the DNC’s Baghdad Bob. Brown wrote over the weekend: “Bad news for Democrats — none of these candidates can beat Trump.” He appears especially concerned about his former paramour:

“Harris got all the attention for playing prosecutor in chief, but her case against former Vice President Joe Biden boiled down in some ways to a ringing call for forced school busing. It won’t be too hard for Trump to knock that one out of the park in 2020.”

• AOC update: AOC says that Democrats will lose next year if they nominate Sloppy Joe Biden:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez predicted President Trump will be reelected if Democrats nominate Joe Biden to challenge him in 2020. The New York congresswoman said Biden, the front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary, is “not a pragmatic choice” because he could repel more liberal Democrats while appealing to Trump voters. “That’s my frustration with politics today, that they’re willing to give up every single person in America just for that dude in a diner,” she told Vogue.

Well at least AOC is learning that the trouble with pragmatism is that it doesn’t work. Maybe she’ll start to figure out progressivism by the time she turns 70.

Please, please, please give AOC a prime time speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention next year. I’ve got a huge futures position in popcorn that I need to pay off.

And Solidarity for Diner Dudes everywhere!

• A true Gomer Pyle moment—surprise, surprise, surprise, Iran has busted the limits on enriched uranium under the 2015 nuclear deal with our former Lightworker-in-Chief. Think this happened in the last two weeks because Iran thought the U.S. would retaliate over a couple limpet mines and a shot-down drone? If so, you probably work for CNN. No wonder they wanted us to attack them.

• As we head into the July 4 holiday on Thursday, here’s an important statistic: 180 million Americans have some kind of barbecue grill. That’s a good start, but I think there ought to be a federal program to ensure that all Americans have a grill.