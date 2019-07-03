Loose Ends (89)

• You may have heard, last month was Pride Month. It was in the news, a little bit. Everybody recalling getting Stoned by a Wall 50 years ago or something. Anyway, this item caught my eye, and almost qualified as a standalone Civil War on the Left item, except that the Democratic presidential campaign is currently monopolizing that space:

Linked Protesters Block San Francisco Pride Parade Route Multiple protesters dropped to the ground on San Francisco’s Market Street Sunday morning, halting the city’s world-famous Pride parade for about one hour as they spoke out against police and corporations being involved in Pride festivities. . . Police said the protesters “broke down barricades and threw water bottles at officers.” At least one officer was hurt and two people were taken into custody, police said.

I hoped the protesters checked the pavement first, because, well. . . you know what you tend to find on the pavement in San Francisco these days.

• File this story under the heading, “University Administrators Are the Worst People in the World.” Rutgers University chancellor Nancy Cantor went off on campus police, pulling out her full majesty, forgetting that campus cops wear body cameras. Here’s the local news station story about it:

(Here’s a longer, unedited full five-minute version of the body cam footage.) She has now apologized, but only because she was caught.

Add Rutgers to your list of colleges to avoid. Though I’ll add that Cantor has all the necessary skills to be the next president of Oberlin, so there’s that.

• This story just might make it to the top of the charts in the “Renewable Energy Schadenfreude Sweepstakes”:

‘Avian incident’ knocks out 84% of massive California solar farm An “avian incident” sparked a fire at one of California’s biggest solar farms, affecting 1,200 acres and knocking out 84% of the California Valley Solar Ranch’s generating capacity.