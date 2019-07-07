Loose Ends (90)

• The lede for this story has to rank right up close to the NY Post‘s famous headline, “Headless Body in Topless Bar”:

Lesbian mother who fled with sperm donor arrested A British woman who left her wife in Canada for their sperm donor and allegedly abducted their child has been arrested after landing an inflatable rubber dinghy in the Channel Islands.

Though I admit I may not fully comprehend this lede, because I thought “dinghy” is one of the 57 genders you can pick from these days.

• I remain skeptical of some of the Rasmussen online polls that have always reported Trump’s popularity several points higher than every other poll (even though Rasmussen’s election numbers have often been right), but everyone ought to sit up and take notice when the “mainstream” ABC News/Washington Post Poll finds Trump strengthening:

Bolstered by a strong economy, Donald Trump reached the highest job approval rating of his career in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll and runs competitively for re-election against four of five possible Democratic contenders. . . Forty-four percent of Americans approve of Trump’s overall job performance, up a slight 5 percentage points from April and 2 points better than his peak early in his presidency.

A few more Democratic presidential candidate debates should easily boost him over 50 percent.

Chaser:

Support for Congress initiating impeachment proceedings against Trump remains unchanged since April at 37%, while opposition to this step has grown by 13 points since August to 59%, a new high.

Have fun with your caucus, Nancy.

And while most Democratic candidate run ahead of Trump right now in head-to-head early hypothetical matchups, there is this:

Another question tests Trump against “a Democratic candidate who you regard as a socialist” –relevant given the Republicans’ stated aim of applying that label to their eventual opponent. Among the general public the race is tied among Trump vs. a perceived socialist; among registered voters it goes +6 to Trump, 49% to 43%, not a significant difference.

Forget gold (and that stupid last clause—”not a significant difference”). Buy popcorn futures.

• Shortly after the Antifa assault on Andy Ngo in Portland with some caustic cement-augmented milkshakes, someone on Twitter joked that they looked forward to the “Vox explainer” on the assault, which would of course be a revival of the left’s “moral equivalence” argument from the Cold War, and as if wanting to prove that parody is impossible any more, Vox’s Zach Beauchamp stepped up to the task, with just such an “explainer“:

But the aftermath of the attack — the narratives both sides have spun out of the basic facts established by the footage — is much trickier to assess. . . Ngo is not an innocent victim but a far-right sympathizer who has doxxed antifa members in the past, potentially facilitating their harassment, and provokes them so that he can broadcast the result. . .

See, Ngo shouldn’t have worn that short skirt to the Antifa frat party. He was asking for it.

• Meanwhile, speaking of milkshakes, and the left’s favored new antic of throwing them at people they don’t like, Richard Samuelson alerts us to the argument that will surely stop this trend cold: It’s bad for the climate!

Avoiding meat and dairy products is the single biggest way to reduce your environmental impact on the planet, according to the scientists behind the most comprehensive analysis to date of the damage farming does to the planet.

Save the planet! Stop “milkshaking”!