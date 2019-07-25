Loose Ends (92)

• Want some really great feel-good news? Boris Johnson has barely been in office 24 hours, and already he’s being declared the worst!

The Scottish National Party said [Boris] Johnson’s new government was “shaping up to be the worst since Thatcher” and was “packed full of extreme Brexiteers and rabid right-wingers who want to drag us back to a bygone era.” “This is a Tory Cabinet from hell, which Donald Trump or Nigel Farage would be proud of — with members that want to scrap the Barnett formula, privatize the NHS, roll back workers’ rights, undo the welfare state, cut taxes for the rich, and even bring back the death penalty,” SNP MP Pete Wishart said.

The “worst since Thatcher”!! This is the best endorsement I’ve heard yet for Johnson’s new government.

• Oberlin College has been ordered to put up a $36 million bond for the Gibson Bakery family before its appeal can proceed. William Jacobson at Legal Insurrection reports all the details.

• Reuters—a former news organization—reports that the UN is still worried about world hunger. But buried way down in the story is this revealing tidbit:

The new data reflects the fact that there are now more obese people in the world than hungry ones – although it also shows that the number of hungry people increased in 2018 for the third year running. . . “Obesity is out of control,” said Graziano da Silva, who likened the situation to the beginning of the Green Revolution in the 1960s and 1970s when high-yielding seeds, fertilisers and irrigation helped stave off famine in hungry parts of the world. “We were anticipating big hunger in Asia. Now, we are anticipating a big crisis due to the rise of obesity. And this trend takes more time and is more complex (to resolve) than hunger.”

Here’s a suggestion: start by cutting the fancy meal allowances for UN delegates.

• The indispensable College Fix has a terrific story on the 18 Most Ridiculous Bias Complaints Filed on College Campuses. Worth a complete read, but here is my favorite of the 18:

3. Female student upset at being made to read economics book by men (Utah) A 22-year old female University of Utah student reported her business professor to campus administrators for, among other things, assigning too many historical texts written by influential male economists of the past. “I understand the importance of studying the work of those before us and the importance of context,” wrote the student in a complaint to the university’s bias reporting system, where she labeled the professor’s transgressions “derogatory,” “degrading,” and “intimidating,” thereby causing a “hostile learning environment.” “I believe it to no longer be necessary when teaching the foundations of our country’s economic system and those who helped build [its] ideals to be presented in conjunction with their sexist beliefs that have already planted their roots within our global and local communities,” the student stated in her complaint.

If one of the economists assigned is Thomas Sowell, this ignorant lass should be charged with racism.

(P.S.: I like to assign Deirdre McCloskey’s work just to mess with the heads of liberal students, since McCloskey is a transsexual libertarian. I’m sure someone can find a way to complain that this is somehow biased, but they probably have to be double-jointed.)

• Finally, in the feel-good story department (a lot of these today) this is another popcorn-worthy headline: “Federal Labor Complaint Filed Against Sanders Campaign.” Figures, since Bernie Sanders is a millionaire. What do you expect from millionaires?