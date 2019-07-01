Loose threads in the curious case (5)

Thanks to the findings in the Minnesota campaign finance board investigation of her 2016 run for the state legislature, we know that Ilhan Omar filed illegal joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015 with a man to whom she wasn’t married — while she was married to another man. This is something of a bombshell, graphically illustrating Omar’s treatment of her marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi as a sham.

Almost unbelievably, Omar is one of the many who have called on President Trump to release his tax returns, yet she has refused even to answer the question — over what period of years did she file illegal joint tax returns? In “Dear Rep. Omar,” I posted my inquiries both to Omar’s campaign and congressional spokesmen.

I have yet to receive so much as an acknowledgement of receipt from either of them. However, I’m not taking it personally. Omar has also declined to respond to a request for her returns from the Star Tribune or the AP. See, for example, Joel Pollak’s Breitbart post “AP: Omar ignores requests for tax returns, but demanded Trump’s.”

Most of the time I feel in lonely pursuit of the loose threads in the curious case, but here I have company. MPR has posted the June 11 AP story “7 questions on Rep. Omar’s tax returns answered.” The headline to the contrary notwithstanding, the AP story documents the questions that Omar has left unanswered.