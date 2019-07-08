Loose threads in the curious case (9)

Ilhan Omar is a liar, a fraud, and an anti-Semite. According to the Washington Post, however, “it’s complicated.” The truth about Omar is mostly hidden in the Post profile of Omar. It takes three Post reporters something like 3,500 words to obscure it. Couldn’t one have done the job all by himself?

Compare and contrast the Post profile of Omar story with the June 22 Star Tribune story exploring a few of Omar’s genuine complications, or my own introduction to “The curious case of Ilhan Omar,” published by City Journal nearly three years ago.

Assuming Post reporters can be embarrassed, a knowledgeable reader might conclude that the Star Tribune has embarrassed the Washington Post. One thing you can say about the three Post reporters responsible for the profile of Omar: they’re not curious.

Memeorandum compiled comments bearing on my brief critique of the Post profile in part 8 of this series. I appreciate Austin Bay’s InstaPundit post and Tim Graham’s NewsBusters comment “In the Midst of a WashPost Puff Piece on Ilhan Omar, A Disturbing Trend Emerges.”